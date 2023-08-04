CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Star quarterback Stone Saunders is set to make his college commitment on Friday. The junior Bishop McDevitt QB is deciding between Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan and Nebraska.

Largely considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the Class of 2025, Saunders two seasons of high school football have been recognized nationally.

He was named the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year, a MaxPreps All-American and Pennsylvania Player of the Year, and earned the Class 4A – 6A Mr. PA Football award.

This all came after Saunders and Bishop McDevitt won the 2022 PIAA Class 4A State Championship 41-18 over Aliquippa.

Saunders will announce his decision live on abc27 News on Friday, August 4th.

Last season

The QB, along with head coach Jeff Weachter, led the Crusaders to a 13-1 record and the PIAA Class 4A State Championship over Aliquippa. Saunders threw for 3,583 yards and 54 touchdowns. His five touchdown passes against Aliquippa set a state championship record.

After just his sophomore season, Saunders has compiled 100 touchdown passes in his career.

He joins an elite list of recent Pennsylvania winners, including standout Penn State running back Nick Singleton (2021-22 winner from Governor Mifflin).

Saunders will make his commitment announcement on Friday, August 4, ahead of the start of the 2023 season. The junior will look to lead McDevitt back to the playoffs and hopes to repeat as PIAA State Champions.