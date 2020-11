State Tournament brackets set in girls, boys soccer and girls volleyball

PIAA set brackets in girls, boys soccer and girls volleyball. Nine District III teams will play in the state tournaments this weekend.

Girls Soccer on Saturday, November 14th

1A – Conwell-Egan at Fairfield – 2pm

2A – Hollidaysburg at @GoMechanicsburg – 1pm

4A – Archbishop Carroll at @CVSDeagles – 1pm

Boys Soccer on Saturday, November 14th

3A – Selinsgrove at Northern – 1pm

4A – Williamsport at Cumberland Valley – 4pm

Girls Volleyball on Saturday, November 14th

1A – Sacred Heart Academy at Mt. Calvary – 1pm

2A – Holy Redeemer at Trinity – 1pm

3A – Berwick at York Suburban – 1pm

4A – State College at Hempfield – 12pm