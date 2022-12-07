Steelton, P.A. (WHTM) — By 4 p.m. Thursday, we will know who will be hoisting the 1A football state champion plaque, and whether the Steel-High Rollers will do it for the second time in three years

The Rollers have answered the bell offensively and defensively throughout their state title run, and the scariest thing about this group is it’s mostly made up of juniors. While that staying power is dangerous for this talented group, they want to get it done for the six seniors who have led the way there.

“It would mean everything,” sophomore defensive back Nazier Fuller said. “I’ve known a lot of these seniors since I was little, Tyshaun [Holland Alli], Bamm [Appleby] played football with him before.”

“It would mean a lot to go out there one more time with my guys and go win that state chip so they can hold it up you know,” Fuller said. “Give them something to have before they leave.”

“It would be a great experience,” senior wide receiver and defensive back Bamm Appleby said. “It would be a great way to go out you know, after everything this whole team and guys that have played for the team have been through and stuff like that.

“It would be a great way to go out on top, it would just be the best memory that I’d have.”

The Rollers will face Union Area High School Thursday at 1 p.m. at Cumberland Valley High School for the 1A state championship.