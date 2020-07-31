Steel-High, Harrisburg football openers canceled after WPIAL amends fall season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Steel-High and Harrisburg’s football seasons will not start as planned. The Rollers and Cougars were slated to face WPIAL opponents on August 28, but their opponents from the west have voted to delay the start of their schedules.

Harrisburg was supposed to face WPIAL power Pittsburgh Central Catholic, and Steel-High was supposed to face Sto-Rox at the Western Pa vs. Everyone showcase in Woodland Hills.

“The showcase will be canceled, due to WPIAL teams not playing Week Zero games,” said Steel-High coach Andrew Erby. “We were invited to attend next year’s showcases. In the meantime, we will be looking to fill our Week Zero game with a team in the area.”

A release from the PIAA on Thursday explains the ‘Hybrid Start’ plan that schools can adopt, based on COVID-19’s impact in respective communities.

As part of an alternative schedule, competition for fall sports should begin by no later than Monday, October 5 or may be later with a request to the respective District Committee. any combination of the established start dates or the alternative schedule must comply with the established pre-season practice guidelines and may be utilized to accommodate the needs of each local school, community, and sport.

The PIAA added that the ‘Hybrid Start’ and ‘Alternative Start’ plans allow for different sports to start at different times.