(WHTM) – Steelton-Highspire quarterback Alex Erby is set to announce his college commitment on Monday night on abc27 Sports at 6 p.m.

Erby is the all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns by a Pennsylvania high school quarterback. Both records were set during the 2023 high school football season.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Just looking back on that list, I was looking at it last night a bit and just the names and the accomplishments,” said Erby after breaking the touchdown record. “Some hall of famers on that list too so I’m just blessed for the opportunity.”

Erby was a finalist for Mr. PA Football earlier this year and was named Player of the Year in 1A football after the 2022 season where Erby led Steel-High to a Class 1A state title.

Steel High dedicated this game to coach Erby’s mother, who passed away earlier last year.

“We made a commitment to her that on this day we give our best shot, our best effort,” said Erby. “We looked at some text messages this morning that she sent like ‘keeping working hard I love you.’ So I think that really motivated them.”