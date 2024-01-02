DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Sports Illustrated announced Tuesday that Steel High quarterback Alex Erby was voted by fans as the 2023 National Offensive Player of the Year for high school football.

Erby received 32,973 votes (53.62%) to take the title. In a close second was quarterback Gage Baker of Paradise Honors, Arizona with 27,342 votes.

Erby wrapped up his high school career this season as the all-time passer in Pennsylvania high school history with 13,567 passing yards for 175 touchdowns.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native holds the Pennsylvania single-season record for touchdown passes, breaking the record while winning back to back state championships.

Erby was named the Player of the Year for 1A football following the 2022 championship, one of his three championships.

Erby has committed to play football for the U.S. Naval Academy.