MECHANICSBURG, P.a. (WHTM) — The Erbys were already a household name at Steelton-Highspire.

On Thursday afternoon, they cemented their legacies as one of the best football families in the Midstate. Andrew Erby, with sons Alex and Andrew leading the charge, guided Steel-High to a 42-8 win over Fort Cherry in the 1A state championship game, crowning the Rollers back to back state champs and the kings of 1A for the third time in four seasons.

The Rollers left no doubt at Cumberland Valley on Thursday afternoon, jumping out to a 14-0 lead after a quarter on their way to a 34-0 halftime lead. It was a party from there, as the Rollers celebrated as a team along with fans together as a community that really needed a win.

“I mean it means a lot,” Alex Erby, Steel-High’s senior quarterback said. “There was a point in time, about five weeks ago, two kids passed away, I used to go to class with them.”

“It was truly sad,” Erby said. “I think the town needs it. You see everyone jelling together, this is the most people we’ve had at a state championship in a long time. This is a blessing for the town and we’re just ready to celebrate.”

And that’s exactly what they did. The Rollers returned back to Steelton and Highspire for a parade leading back to the football field where fans celebrated the school’s fifth state championship. It was Steel-High’s second time going back to back, the first being with former NFL player and Penn State Nittany Lion Jordan Hill in 2007 and 2008.

Alex Erby added another Pennsylvania state record in this game to his laundry list of accolades, breaking the state’s single season touchdown passes mark to go along with the career passing yards and touchdown records.