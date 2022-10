HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In a battle between two powerhouses in the Mid Penn Capital, Steel High took down West Perry 53-34 on Saturday afternoon.

The Mustangs were aiming to achieve their first undefeated season since 1989, but fell just short, ending the year with a 9-1 overall record. The Rollers (9-1) were crowned the Capital division champions in the win.