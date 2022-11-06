Steelton, P.A. (WHTM) — While many volleyball, soccer, and field hockey district champions were crowned all week, there was one District III football champion crowned.

Steel-High hosted Fairfield for the 1A district title on Saturday afternoon and the Rollers did exactly that for their third straight district title in a 62-6 win at home.

Daquan McCraw had the first two Roller touchdowns as Steel-High went up 28-0 in the first quarter and didn’t look back for their 15th district crown in school history.