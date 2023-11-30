STEELTON, P.a. (WHTM) — Steel-High football has been to the mountain top, but the Class of 2024 has a chance to get it done one last time.

A loaded senior group of Rollers that have been together and succeeded at the highest level for a long time could hoist the 1A state championship plaque once more next weekend, but first they need to get through South Williamsport in the state semifinals.

“Playing for all my seniors, this is their last go around so you know of course we want to go take it all the way for them so they don’t got to leave on a bad note,” junior wide receiver and defensive back Nazier Fuller said.

“Each week you’re just fighting to see another week as a senior, you don’t want it to be your last game ever,” senior offensive and defensive lineman Sean Bennett said. “You really just want to go out on top, that just makes you even more hungry at the end of the day.”

“We all grew up with each other since we were seven years old,” senior quarterback Alex Erby said. “We all play for moments like this, we prepare for moments like this.”

“It’s just truly special to do it with the group of guys I always grew up with and just dreamed about playing Steel-High football and then now having an opportunity to win another state championship, it’s just a blessing in my opinion,” Erby said.

The Rollers kick off from Shamokin Friday night at 7 p.m.