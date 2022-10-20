Camp Hill, P.A. (WHTM) — Thursday night football in the high school ranks featured a few marquee matchups, with none bigger than top 2A team Trinity hosting the top team in 1A Steel-High.

The Rollers looked to be in control early, with a 64 yard touchdown run from Ronald Burnette and a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown, but Christian Joy punched in a touchdown on the ground for Trinity to trim the lead to 14-7 at halftime.

These two battled back and forth for the entire second half, with Steel-High needing overtime to finally survive in a wild 35-28 win.