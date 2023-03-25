HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Stone Saunders’ trophy case is getting awfully crowded.

The Bishop McDevitt quarterback collected another accolade from his terrific 2022 campaign on Saturday evening, taking home the big school (4A – 6A) Mr. PA Football award.

The sophomore also added Mr. PA Football to the MaxPreps Pennsylvania Player of the Year, MaxPreps All-American, and Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year awards since the 2022 season ended.

That 2022 season ended with Saunders hoisting the state championship trophy for Bishop McDevitt in a 41-18 win in the 4A title game. Saunders finished his sophomore season with 3,583 yards and 54 touchdowns, leading the Crusaders to a 13-1 record. His five touchdowns against Aliquippa was a state championship record.