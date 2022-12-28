PASADENA, Ca. (WHTM) — Penn State tight end Brenton Strange is the latest Nittany Lion to declare for the NFL Draft but opt in for Monday’s Rose Bowl game.

Strange joins defensive end Nick Tarburton, offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, and safety Ji’Ayir Brown as fellow Nittany Lions who will suit up against Utah, but are foregoing the remainder of their college eligibility to test the NFL waters.

Strange experienced a career year in his fourth season in State College, racking up 32 receptions, 362 yards, and five touchdowns in 12 games this season.

“I couldn’t be more thankful to have called State College home for the last four years,” Strange said in a statement via Twitter. “Since my arrival in 2019, I have grown tremendously on and off the field.

“I’m truly blessed to be a part of the Penn State community,” Strange said. “I appreciate my teammates, coaches, and all of the support staff for making my Penn State experience unforgettable. We made memories and built bonds that will last a lifetime.”