Mechanicsburg picked up a dominant 7-0 victory on the road against Carlisle on Wednesday evening behind a strong start from junior pitcher Will Hummel.

Hummel was locked in tonight for the Wildcats, striking out seven batters over the span of six scoreless innings, while allowing just one hit.

He was able to settle in early after Mechanicsburg scored seven runs in the second inning off just two hits, a couple passed balls, and three errors by the Thundering Herd.

The Wildcats already clinched the Keystone Division title, but will look to keep their four-game win streak rolling as they square off against Northern High School on Friday.