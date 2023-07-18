MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster native Alicia Brommer is sharing her love of the water, movement, and the outdoors with her community through stand-up paddleboarding (SUP).

“I feel like when you’re out in nature you build this connection and I want that connection to be caring for the environment, caring for your local water,” said Brommer. “I think it’s amazing to be a part of that recreational opportunity.”

Brommer is the owner of Susquehanna SUP in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Brommer offers classes and events to introduce people to the river they live alongside and to continue fostering people’s love of SUP. Brommer says her Intro to Paddleboarding class, Basic SUP, is her most popular one. The class runs for 90 minutes and teaches the fundamentals of SUP.

The SUP Yoga class also attracts lots of people.

“I think yoga is really popular right now and this is just a cool way to do yoga in a different way,” Brommer said. “The boards are super stable so, depending on how adventurous you are, you can pretty much do any pose that you could do on your mat.”

Susquehanna SUP also offers a Friday Unwind the second Friday of every month which is a guided evening paddle to help people recover from the work week. They also hold a SUP & SIP event on the third Thursday of the month which is a guided paddle that culminates in refreshments at John Wright Restaurant.

For those who want to take their SUP journey a step further and dive into the fitness side of the activity, Brommer has a SUP Fit class.

Other events offered include Doggie Paddle, where paddler’s furry friends can join them for a session, and Paddle with a Parent for kids who are too young to hop on a board by themselves.

Brommer has a daughter who has been on the board with her since she was four years old and this event gives her a chance to continue to involve her while introducing SUP to other children in a safe environment.

“They can be on the boards versus just along the shoreline watching you,” Brommer said. “It’s getting the younger generation connected to the water, [which] is pretty much what my goal was.”

Brommer herself first stepped on a paddleboard when she was 26, but her second time on the water in her early 30s is when she realized that she wanted to get more involved in SUP.

Brommer bought herself a paddleboard for recreational use but soon found that she wanted to teach SUP to share her passion with others. From there, Brommer became certified in PaddleFit Core, PaddleFit Pro, and First Aid/CPR and began Susquehanna SUP.

Now, Brommer is in her third year of the business.

“I think there’s a lot going on for the river right now,” Brommer said. “The number one thing I think is the Northwest River Trail. I feel like more people are actually seeking out recreational opportunities because they’re biking along [the river] and as they’re biking, they see people out there.”

Brommer says that SUP is a unique way to experience the river because it gives a completely different perspective than activities like kayaking and it incorporates more physical movement.

“There’s more opportunity to be moving on the board than just kayaking,” Brommer said. “I also like the fact that you’re more connected to the water most of the time. This is literally like you’re almost walking on the water.”

Many people have a fear of falling in and “looking stupid” Brommer says, but that is a rare occurrence. The incident only happens in about one out of every four of her intro classes. Once people let go of that fear, Brommer says that is where the magic happens.

“I swear the number one thing that people say is, ‘That was so much fun!’,” Brommer said. “Then the number two thing people say is, ‘I thought it was going to be a lot harder than it actually was.’.”

Brommer’s next Basic SUP class is on Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. and she has one more of each of her Paddle with a Parent and Doggie Paddle events left this summer on Aug. 5 and Aug. 13, respectively.

Susquehanna SUP combines physical fitness and relaxation to safely bring people in Lancaster County and surrounding areas closer to the natural environments in their community.