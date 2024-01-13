HARRISBURG, P.a. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township entered Friday night’s tilt with Bishop McDevitt undefeated on the season — and thanks to a big second half — they left the Crusaders’ gym undefeated.

Bishop McDevitt didn’t let them leave without a fight. Ava London and Aaliyah Barnes powered Hanna to an early lead, but McDevitt’s Elle Osevala hit key buckets in the second quarter, and Kayla Culver hit a three at the buzzer to pull the Crusaders within one at the half.

Despite the rally from McDevitt to make it a 26-25 game at the break, Township pulled away in the second half on their way to a 62-48 win to improve to a perfect 12-0 on the season.