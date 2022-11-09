Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Aside from 1A, we’ve got five district champions to sort out still in the high school football ranks. No team vying for a title has seen the turnaround Susquehanna Township has since last season.

In 16 years at the helm, head coach Joe Headen has historically guided Hanna to playoff success. That’s what made 2021 so weird. Susquehanna Township went winless last fall, and this Friday they’re back in the district quarterfinals. Hanna credits the six win turnaround to the head man.

“He means a lot to the organization,” senior linebacker Razay Bowles said. “He knew what he wanted to do, he said it from the end of last year.”

“We’re going to change everything around here and that’s what he did,” Bowles said. “From grades to practice to the weight room, he changed it a lot.”

“It means a lot to me because they believed in me and trusted in me,” Headen said. “And the fact that they can buy in and understand that I have their best interests, it means the world.”

“I think I can get these guys to perform to the best of their ability and I think they’ll give me their all coming up this weekend,” Headen said.

Six seeded Hanna takes on three seed Lampeter-Strasburg on the road Friday night at 7 pm. We’ll have more previewing this matchup on our socials.