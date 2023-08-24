HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Susquehanna Township Hanna is set to start their season on Aug. 25 against Milton Hershey.

Susquehanna Township finished last season 6-5 overall and 4-3 in the Mid-Penn Conference where they represent the Colonial Division. The Panthers are in class 4A of District 3.

Head coach Joseph Headen will be at the helm of the Hanna.

Their full 2023-24 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 25 Milton Hershey 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Northern Lebanon 7 p.m. Sept. 8 Middletown 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Mechanicsburg* 7 p.m. Sept. 21 Shippensburg* 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Waynesboro* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 Greencastle-Antrim* 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Northern York* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 East Pennsboro* 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Gettysburg 7 p.m. * conference game

As a notable story outside of football, Awall Boswell owns his own clothing brand.

The team will have an alumni night on Sept. 8 for their game against Middletown.

Last season, the Hanna lost in the quarterfinal round of the District 3 4A Football Tournament. This year, the team will be looking to make it further.