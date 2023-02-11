HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s been 10 years since Susquehanna Township football coach Joe Headen delivered his viral “Hold the Rope” speech. Come Sunday, the world will hear his inspiring words from 2013 as the pregame speech is set to air before Super Bowl LVII.

“It’s definitely humbling,” Headen said. “But it also shows that, you know, there’s a lot that we can learn through football and it correlates to life.”

The “Hold the Rope” speech will be part of NFL Network’s piece airing Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 9:20 a.m. on NFL GameDay. It will also air inside State Farm Stadium on the Jumbo Tron during pregame of Super Bowl LVII.

The legendary moment from 2013 was captured by Raw Sports Films Michael Starling, who knew he had captured a special moment.

“In the moment as I’m looking through that lens, you get this feeling,” Starling said. “It was like one of those surreal, out-of-body experiences. I kind of felt like I was in a movie.”

Coach Headen often uses football as a metaphor for life, and Hold the Rope became synonymous with overcoming adversity with your teammates.

The life-altering impact of the speech was evident to everyone in the room.

“That had me ready to get up and just like give my best and be the number one camera man to the nation,” Starling said. “Because “I was ready, give me a piece of that rope.”

The speech came at a pivotal time in Hanna’s season. Susquehanna Township (3-4) had lost three games in a row, facing Hershey (5-2). Following the pregame speech, Township throttled the Trojans 54-38 in a stunning performance.

According to Headen, running backs Jordan Millberry and Lorin Butler rushed for over 175 yards each in the win.

Super Bowl LVII will be played in Glendale, Arizona between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 12. Kickoff is at 6:30 in the evening.