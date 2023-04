MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Reigning District III 2A champ Susquehannock visited District III 3A runner up Cumberland Valley Saturday afternoon and the Warriors showed off in a convincing win.

Susquehannock took a 3-1 lead after one and only added to it by halftime, carrying a 7-3 lead into the break on their way to a 13-6 win on the road against the Eagles. Next up for the Warriors is a road game at Red Lion Tuesday at 6 p.m. while Cumberland Valley visits Mechanicsburg Tuesday at 5 p.m.