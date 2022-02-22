Susquehannock, West York, Exeter win in District III 5A action

(WHTM) — The District III playoffs have begun this week in basketball with the boys Class 5A slate kicking things off. The playoffs run through the first weekend in March.

Susquehannock used an impressive pull-away run by Jalen Franklin to make the difference in the upset victory over Palmyra, 62-58. The Warriors will now face Hershey on Thursday; the Trojans beat Fleetwood, 73-48, to advance.

In York County West York edged out a close victory over Big Spring, 38-34. The WY Bulldogs are now 21-2 and will face Exeter Township. The Eagles dominated Milton Hershey in the Spartans gym to advance; 62-49 was the final score in that one.

Full Boys Class 5A results

1 Lampeter-Strasburg (23-0) defeats 16 Mechanicsburg (11-12) 70-60

9 Northeastern (16-8) defeats 8 Manheim Central (17-8) 53-39

4 Hershey (18-5) defeats 13 Fleetwood (16-7) 73-48

12 Susquehannock defeats 5 Palmyra (17-6) 62-58

2 West York (21-2) defeats 15 Big Spring (14-9) 38-34

10 Exeter Township (12-11) defeats 7 Milton Hershey (13-10) 62-49

3 Shippensburg (17-2) defeats 14 Octorara (14-10) 71-34

11 Lower Dauphin (12-11) defeats 6 Elizabethtown (13-10) 41-40

The winning teams all advance to the quarterfinals. Top-seeded Lampeter-Strasburg looks to stay undefeated against Northeastern in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Hershey will host Susquehannock following the Trojans dominant performance on Monday. West York will host Exeter Township, the Eagles looking for back-to-back road victories as the 10 seed in 5A action. Finally, Shippensburg looks towards a quarterfinals matchup against Lower Dauphin; the Falcons upset Elizabethtown by one on Monday.

All Class 5A quarterfinals games are on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.