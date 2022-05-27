HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehannock became the first team from York-Adams league to win the District III title in Class 2A Boys Lacrosse. The Warriors defeated Lampeter-Strasburg 11-9 on Friday, May 27 at Landis Field.

In the third quarter, with Susquehannock leading 9-3, the Pioneers mounted a comeback. Barrett Denlinger ripped a shot from distance and pulls L-S within 5. In the fourth quarter, Colin Sullivan scores two goals late to close the gap to just two scores, but it wouldn’t be enough.

Susquehannock junior Doug Reinecke put on a clinic against the Pioneers. He finished the game with six goals and one assist.

Susquehannock is now cemented in the history books as the first District Champions from the York-Adams league after finishing with silver in 2021.