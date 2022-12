HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquenita girls basketball team scored a dominant league win as they defeated Halifax 56-28 on the road Monday night.

The Blackhawks move to 3-1 on the season and 2-0 in Tri-Valley league play. Susquenita is back at home against the top team in the TVAA, Millersburg, on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

Halifax is still winless on the year (0-5), but will have ten days to regroup before taking on Waynesboro at home on Dec. 29.