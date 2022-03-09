MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The first round of the Boys PIAA State Class 4A Basketball Tournament is in the books. Middletown fell to Scranton Prep on Tuesday 53-50 in the first round. The Blue Raiders end their season 20-5, and District III Runners-up in Class 4A.

In the loss, senior Tajae Broadie scored his 1,000th point.

Full Class 4A First Round Results

Neumann Goretti (18-5) defeats ELCO (16-12) 74-42

Scranton Prep (16-9) defeats Middletown (20-5) 53-50

Lewisburg Area (23-5) defeats Littlestown (19-8) 56-54

Trinity (19-6) defeats Collegium Charter (22-3) 77-63

The Boys PIAA State Class 4A Basketball Tournament runs the next three weeks. The State Championship game is on Thursday, March 24 at 2:30 p.m. at the GIANT Center in Hershey.