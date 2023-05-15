HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday afternoon the top male and female athletes in the Midstate were honored with the 42nd Annual John Travers Award.

This year’s winners were Cedar Cliff basketball and soccer player Taylor Ferraro and Central Dauphin wrestler Matt Repos. Chosen by a group of media members, athletic directors and coaches, the finalists and winners were selected from approximately 30 nominees for both the male and female candidates. The award was named for long-time sports editor for the Patriot-News, John A. Travers.

Ferraro became the first athlete from Cedar Cliff to win the award.

“Having my community supporting me always helps and having my family obviously and coaches all around me just all the support it means awesome like being able to represent John Travers name is pretty cool as well,” Ferraro said.

For Matt Repos, he’s just joining the club of Central Dauphin wrestlers who have went on to win the Travers Award.

“I heard about the Peppelmans winning them so it’s just another goal I set for myself like I look up to them, they’re an inspiration for me,” Repos said. “Yeah it feels amazing to win this.”

Ferraro was a four year letter winner at Cedar Cliff in basketball and soccer, the senior helped guide the Colts basketball team to 30-0 and their first PIAA 6A state championship game appearance. She will attend the University of Pennsylvania to play soccer and has been accepted into the Wharton School of Business.

Repos was a four-time sectional and district champion in wrestling with the Rams. Repos only allowed a single point in four years of District III competition, and earned four PIAA medals, silver his junior year and bronze his senior season. Repos is headed to Lehigh University.