MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The best players in Pennsylvania high school football gathered at Cumberland Valley High School on Sunday afternoon as they began their first practices for the Big 33 Game.

The All-Star competition pits Team Pennsylvania against Team Maryland and is in it’s 66th year and is one of the most prestigious all-star games in the country.

“It’s a huge honor,” said York Suburban running back Mickey Bentivegna. “I’m really blessed to be out here and to be a part of this team. And I’m just having fun.”

The first practice featured no pads as players and coaches are just starting to gain familiarity with one another and work back into football shape.

The history behind the Big 33 Game is well known. Every single Super Bowl ever has featured a player who competed in the Big 33 Game.

“There’s so much history here. It’s such a big deal locally to be a part of something like this,” said Riley Robell, an all-star from Bishop McDevitt. “To know that I’ll be able to tell these stories and like live this legacy… it’s crazy. It’s almost surreal.”

Team Pennsylvania has won the past three Big 33 games and will look to make it for in a row as they clash with Maryland on May 28th in Harrisburg.