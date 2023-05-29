HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Team Pennsylvania has not lost a Big 33 Football Classic against Team Maryland since 2018, but their winning streak almost came to an end on Sunday night.

Down 27-24 late in the fourth quarter, Upper Dublin quarterback Colin O’Sullivan found Dallastown’s Kenny Johnson for a 31-yard diving catch in the end zone to propel Team Pennsylvania to a 31-24 win over Maryland.

Johnson was named Team Pennsylvania’s Game MVP.

The victory marks the fourth straight win for Team Pennsylvania in the Big 33 game.