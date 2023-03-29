PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State’s top assistant coach, Adam Fisher, has been named the next head coach at Temple University, the school announced on Wednesday.

Fisher, an alumnus of Penn State and the associate head coach of the men’s basketball program, is finally getting his shot to lead a program.

“I am truly honored and humbled by the amazing opportunity to become a part of the Temple family,” said Fisher in a press release by Temple announcing his hiring. “I could not be more excited to lead one of the nation’s most legendary programs in Temple Men’s Basketball.”

The school will officially introduce Fisher in a press conference next week, although a date and time have not been set. Temple said in the press release that a big selling point for Fisher was his strong local ties and recruiting ability.

“We also sought coaches who had demonstrated success in evaluating, recruiting, and developing student-athletes on and off the court,” said Temple University Vice President and Director of Athletics Arthur Johnson. “After spending time with Adam and his wife, Rebecca, and learning more about his extensive connections and relationships in Philadelphia and other areas of the country, I am confident we have found the right person to lead Temple men’s basketball.”

Fisher was an integral part of Penn State’s November 2021 signing class, which ranked as the best in program history, and top-30 in the nation.

A Jamison, Pennsylvania native, Fisher has also been an assistant at Miami, Boston College and Villanova as a graduate assistant.