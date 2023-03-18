DES MOINES, Ia. (WHTM) — After dispatching of Texas A&M in convincing fashion, the Penn State Nittany Lions would have to double down against Texas teams if they wanted to get to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2001.

The two-seed Texas Longhorns proved to be a more formidable challenge. The Longhorns’ length bothered Penn State’s shooters, limiting the Nittany Lions to just 29 percent shooting from beyond the arc as Texas advanced to the Sweet Sixteen with a 71-66 win.

The Nittany Lions took a 58-55 lead with less than five minutes to go in the game off a Seth Lundy fast break layup, but Texas retook the lead with a Dylan Disu jump shot and didn’t look back.

The Nittany Lions hung with Texas throughout the first half despite struggling from the floor, but an 8-2 run to close the half — punctuated by a Marcus Carr two pointer just before the halftime buzzer — sent Texas to the locker room with a 31-23 lead.

Penn State stayed within striking distance throughout the first 15 minutes of the second half, never trailing by more than nine points, before a 10-0 run late in the second half gave them the lead. The Longhorns responded with a 10-0 run to retake a 63-58 lead, and grinded out the win from there.

Disu was a difference maker for the Longhorns. The Texas forward led all scorers with 28 points and ten rebounds. Sir’Jabari Rice added 13 points off the bench for Texas. Marcus Carr was also in double figures for Texas with ten points.

Penn State fared well defensively, not allowing a Texas three pointer until midway through the second half. The Longhorns shot just seven percent from deep, but 51 percent from the field. Texas narrowly outrebounded Penn State 37-33 and won the turnover battle nine to five.

Camren Wynter (16 points), Andrew Funk (12 points), Seth Lundy (11 points) and Jalen Pickett (11 points) were all in double figures for Penn State, with Pickett notching a double-double (10 rebounds).

Texas moves on to face the winner of 11-seed Pittsburgh and three-seed Xavier, who play Sunday at 12:10 to tip off day two of the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.