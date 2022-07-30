Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Saturday night marked the first of what JAB Promotions hopes will be many at FNB Field.

The boxing promotions company, based in Harrisburg, along with the city of Harrisburg hosted the first ever boxing event right on FNB Field called The Big Hitter. The even featured local and regional boxers in the ring, with four bouts in total.

JAB Promotions founder Jason Bryant spoke with us before the event started Saturday night to take in the sights of the ring on the diamond and talked about his hopes for the continued success and expanding profile of boxing in Harrisburg.