The end of an era for Millersburg High School football

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s the end of an era for a team over 100 years old in the Midstate. Millersburg High School was forced to forfeit their homecoming game against Susquenita after too many of their players were injured.

A significant blow considering next year, the school is set to merge with Upper Dauphin.

There just aren’t enough players to fill a roster, but despite the loss, this community knows how to say goodbye in style.

The night didn’t go as originally planned, the Millersburg Indians will not play another game under the lights.

Aaron Wright, Millersburg head football coach said, “I’m there for my kids, you know, so to see the disappointment on thier face, it just kind of breaks their heart.”

Instead of sitting in sadness, the school district held a mega alumni game, inviting old football players, cheerleaders and band members restoring everyone’s glory days, even for just one night.

The band currently with 75 members grew to 200, reuniting decades of music excellence and renditions of the fight song.

Generations have come and gone, but even when Fridays go dark, this little mountain community always has each other.

“Everybody is here for everybody, and, I mean, it’s not just about football, but it’s about the good of the community,” Kelly Klinger, Millersburg class of 1996 said.