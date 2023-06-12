LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – If summer had a soundtrack, for many it would include the crack of a bat and the excited yelling of children on a dirt diamond under the warm sun.

Little league baseball season is here.

The dust from small legs running the bases can never cloud the smiles hiding behind the shade of a baseball cap.

Brett Bentz, president of the Linglestown Baseball Association is very familiar with these scenes unfolding at Koons Park. Bentz became a coach with the association when his twins asked to play baseball and no one else was willing to step up and coach the team.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

“I’m not really a sit around and watch guy,” said Bentz. “I helped out T-ball, then kind of just followed the progression to each level and, little by little going through, took on a little more responsibility.”

Nathan Garmin helps Bentz with Linglestown Baseball operations as the vice president. For Garmin, little league has always been a part of his life. Garmin grew up playing little league and then when his son was old enough to play, he asked his dad to join a team. The same story as Bentz followed where a coach was needed, so Garmin stepped up and slowly made his way to higher positions in the association.

“Some of my best memories with my son have happened here at Koons park,” said Garmin. “We’ve been doing this since he was five or six years old the whole way through T ball and he’s 12 now in his last year of majors baseball.”

Linglestown Baseball Association has been around since 1950, Bentz estimates. In total, there are 29 teams of different levels with kids from five years old to 19 years old. The League was independent for a long time but recently joined the little league format.

The connections that have been made through Linglestown Baseball continue from childhood into adulthood and reach out to different corners of Pennsylvania. A former player once went for a job interview in Philadelphia and noticed his potential boss had an image of a Linglestown team with a trophy on his shelf. He asked if that was Linglestown, which it was, and he and his interviewer instantly bonded.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

He got the job and they spent hours talking about Linglestown baseball memories.

“People don’t forget about Linglestown baseball, what they did and they don’t forget the stories they made,” Bentz said.

Both coaches noted that one of the best thing about little league is watching children forge friendships, however they have both made lasting relationships through coaching.

“I bet you I made more friends here than you could ever imagine,” Bentz said. [With] people that I would probably never [have] met.

At Linglestown, they try to instill in players that although the association has many different teams, they are all one community and have to look out for one another.

“We’ve really always stressed to them that their hats all have the same letter on it,” Garmin said. “We can come out here, we can compete; we’re all trying to win every time we play, but at the end of the day . . . we all represent Linglestown baseball.”

It’s not just those who are directly involved in little leagues, like players and coaches, that are impacted, but the entire community. Many local Linglestown businesses and organizations sponsor the teams including the American Legion. On opening day, the park is packed with people and speakers, including members of the Harrisburg Senators such as their general manager.

“It brings a lot of different paths of lives together,” Bentz said.

According to the coaches, kids who play little league learn important skills that prepare them for life, including how to deal with failure and adversity. These skills shape them into strong leaders that understand responsibility.

The kids learn this through uplifting teammates, moving on from a bad day at bat and even from helping maintain the fields they play at.

Recently, a tree fell at the park. In order to play, the tree needed to be cleared and one of the player’s dads brought a chainsaw to clean it up. The kids safely hauled all of the bush away and had the field ready for play within a half hour.

All of these life lessons, lasting memories and relationships would not be possible without volunteers such as Bentz and Garmin and parents who encourage their children’s interest in the sport.

“It takes everyone giving just 5 [or] 10 percent to make it successful,” Bentz said.

Bentz estimates that it takes anywhere from three to 100 people to run just one little league team because of everything that goes on behind the scenes. Besides the coaches, someone has to cut the grass at the field, on rainy days about ten people have to come sweep the puddles away, another person has to rake the field and others have to fill out the paperwork and schedule games.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Parents, in order to help their children become better players and support their athletic pursuits, have to ensure that the kids show up to practice and games on time. Parents also volunteer at concession stands and pick up trash after games to make the entire experience enjoyable for everyone involved.

“It truly is community baseball,” Garmin said. “At the end of the day, we’re all looking out for each other and we’re all looking out for what we’ve inherited in Linglestown baseball before we got here.”

It takes a village to ensure the little league season is successful.

This is why National Little League Baseball Week, which is celebrated annually in June, exists. Not only to honor the players, but those who ensure every child who wants an opportunity to put on a glove or swing a bat gets it.

“I wouldn’t trade it in for anything,” Bentz said.

As the famous saying goes, “If you build it, they will come”. Bentz, Garmin, the parents, the field crew and the countless others involved in little league are building the field of dreams every day and enriching young kids lives through the sport of baseball.