MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — In both 2021 and 2022 Hempfield felt the frustration of coming up just short as Lancaster Lebanon League champs.

In 2023 they didn’t feel that pain. The Black Knights got over the hump in this year’s title game with a 57-46 win over Manheim Central, fulfilling a promise to two years’ worth of programs before them.

“I mean it’s a big milestone, we haven’t won in like 12, 13 years,” senior guard Miguel Pena said.

“Coach Walck deserves it, best coach in the league and we’re the best team in the league so like I said we deserve it,” Pena said. “It’s one thing we’ve wanted for three years straight, since I was a sophomore.”

The Black Knights, a three seed in the PIAA District III 6A tournament, now await the winner of Central York and Dallastown, who they will host Friday, February 24 at 7 p.m.