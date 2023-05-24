MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Halifax softball is creating a district dynasty as the Wildcats won their third straight Class 1A District lll championship on Wednesday night by defeating Greenwood 15-0 in three innings.

The Wildcat bats were on fire from start to finish, scoring four runs in the first inning, six runs in the second, and five in the final frame before reaching the mercy rule.

“We definitely came out with the bats and attacked right away. And that’s how we have to do it every game,” said junior Brooke Barcavage, who plays third base for the Wildcats. “We knew if we came out swinging, we were going to win this game.”

And lifting a third straight championship doesn’t get old for Halifax’s lone senior Chloe Mace.

“It’s so emotional. I was getting so excited I was getting them pumped. I was like, ‘we’ve been here before, we know how to win this, we can win this.’ And it was coming in confident. Confident that this is our game,” Mace, who started the game inside the circle, said.

And of course, it never gets old.

“This is so awesome that I can just repeat this over and over again. And it wasn’t even a walk-off. We all showed up to play and that was how we won that game,” Mace said.

They will need all cylinders firing as Halifax heads to the PIAA Class 1A state tournament once again as they wait to find out who their opponent is. The first round of the state tournament begins Monday June 5th.