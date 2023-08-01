STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – One of Penn State’s football players were added to the Outland Trophy watch list today and three players were chosen for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list.

Offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu is on the Outland Trophy watch list which is awarded to the best interior lineman in college football.

The junior was given second-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches .

The only Penn State player to ever receive the Outland Trophy was Mike Reid a defensive tackle in 1969.

Linebacker Abdul Carter, cornerback Kalen King and defensive end Chop Robinson were all selected for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list. The honor is given to the best defensive player in college football.

Carter is being watched following his 56 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in last season’s campaign. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native is just one of two Penn State freshman to post 10+ tackles for loss and 6+ sacks in a single season.

King earned the honor by leading the Big Ten in passes defended with 21 and pass breakups with 18, coming in at third in the nation for both.

Robinson completed the season tied for No. 7 in the Big Ten for sacks with 5.5 and tied for 15th in tackles for loss with 10, making him a contender for the award.

The Nittany Lions three watch list members for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy is tied for the most from a single school with Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State.

Penn State has never had a player win the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

In November the five finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the three finalists for the Outland Trophy will be revealed. The Home Depot College football Awards is where the winner of both awards will be announced live.

The current list of Penn State Football players on 2023 Preseason Watch Lists so far is as follows.

Abdul Carter: Lott IMPACT Trophy, Bronko Nagurski Award

Dvon Ellies: Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Olumuyiwa Fashanu: Outland Trophy

Nicholas Singleton: Maxwell Award

Kalen King: Lott IMPACT Trophy, Bronko Nagurski Award

Chop Robinson: Bronko Nagurski Award