HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — There were 260 wrestlers who made it to the Giant Center for the PIAA State AAA Wrestling Championships. In the end, three Midstate wrestlers have won silver in AAA.

Central Dauphin’s Matt Repos and Ryan Garvick both took home silver; Dover’s Mason Leiphart also came in second in the 120 weight class.

106 weight class

1 Nathan Desmond (Beth Cath)

2 Luke Willochell (Gr Latrobe)

3 Eren Sement (Council Rock No)

4 Tyler Kapusta (Franklin Regional)

5 Cole McFarland (Haverford)

6 Dean Houser (Daniel Boone)

7 Luke Sirianni (Abington Hts)

8 Luke Reitter (Council Rock So)

113 weight class

1 Zachary Jacaruso (Delaware Valley)

2 Cole Campbell (Beth Cath)

3 Kaedyn Williams (Manheim Township)

4 Carson Wagner (Northampton)

5 Tony Burke (Council Rock North)

6 Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport)

7 Tyler Chappell (Seneca Valley)

8 Nico Tocci (Warwick)

120 weight class

1 Vinny Kilkeary (Greater Latrobe)

2 Mason Leiphart (Dover)

3 Charlie Bunting (Nazareth)

4 Sean Logue (Father Judge)

5 Kamdyn Williams (Manheim Township)

6 Jacob Houpt (Canon-McMillan)

7 Troy Hohman (Penn Trafford)

8 Asher Cunningham (State College)

126 weight class

1 Dalton Perry (Central Mountain)

2 Ethan Lebin (Hempfield Area)

3 Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson)

4 Braxton Appello-Fries (Nazareth)

5 Jake VanDee (Cathedral Prep)

6 Zander Phatorus (Waynesburg)

7 Karl Shindledecker (Chambersburg)

8 Seamus Mack (Hempfield)

132 weight class

1 Mac Church (Waynesburg)

2 Matt Repos (Central Dauphin)

3 Kollin Rath (Beth Cath)

4 Collin Gaj (Quakertown)

5 Luke Simcox (Central Mountain)

6 Julian Everitt (Pittston Area)

7 Chad Ozias (Connellsville)

8 Ayden Rader (Nazareth)

138 weight class

1 Pierson Manville (State College)

2 Briar Priest (Hempfield Area)

3 Tyler Kasak (Beth Cath)

4 Dominic Findora (Downingtown West)

5 Colton Stoneking (Waynesburg)

6 Kelly Kakos (Perkiomen Valley)

7 Jake Doone (Nazareth)

8 Aliazer Alicea (Manheim Township)

148 weight class

1 Ty Watters (West Allegheny)

2 Finn Solomon (Franklin Regional)

3 Jude Swisher (Bellefonte)

4 Nicholas Foster (Nazareth)

5 Lucas Kapusta (Hempfield Area)

6 Chance Babb (Boyertown)

7 Riley Bower (Williamsport)

8 Griffin Walizer (Central Mountain)

152 weight class

1 Dylan Evans (Chartiers Valley)

2 Kaemen Smith (Cathedral Prep)

3 Jack Pletcher (Greater Latrobe)

4 Dagen Condomitti (Northampton)

5 Luke Sipes (Altoona)

6 Kelin Laffey (Pine Richland)

7 Griffin Gonzalez (Lebanon)

8 Dominic Frontino (Shippensburg)

160 weight class

1 Jared Keslar (Connellsville)

2 Ryan Garvick (Central Dauphin)

3 Matt Colajezzi (Council Rock South)

4 Shawn Taylor (West Allegheny)

5 Chase Barlow (Strath Haven)

6 Enzo Morlacci (Kiski Area)

7 Jack Lledo (Lower Merion)

8 Ryan Fairchild (Nazareth)

172 weight class

1 Rocco Welsh (Waynesburg)

2 Dom D’Agostino (Interboro)

3 Tucker Hogan (Daniel Boone)

4 Matthew Furman (Canon-McMillan)

5 Dillon Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts)

6 Logan Hoffman (Belle Vernon)

7 Connor Jacobs (Armstrong)

8 Cole Bartram (Northern)

189 weight class

1 Sonny Sasso (Nazareth)

2 Quinn Collins (Central Bucks East)

3 Maclane Stout (Mt. Lebanon)

4 Johnny Miller (Exeter)

5 Griffin Buzzell (Meadville)

6 Juliano Marion (Franklin Regional)

7 Trey Shoemaker (Mifflin County)

8 Carter Chamberlain (Clearfield)

215 weight class

1 Brian Finnerty (Thomas Jefferson)

2 Cole Weightman (Belle Vernon)

3 Nicholas Pavlechko (State College)

4 Carl DiGiorgio (CB West)

5 Liam Volk-Klos (Seneca Valley)

6 Corey Boerio (Greater Latrobe)

7 Samuel Rodriguez (Gettysburg)

8 Jose Garcia (JP McCaskey)

285 weight class

1 Sean Kinney (Nazareth)

2 Matthew Cruise (Easton)

3 Frederick Retter (Quakertown)

4 Oliver Billotte (Clearfield)

5 Charles Crews (Williamsport)

6 Billy McChesney (Greensburg Salem)

7 Noah Tustin (Waynesburg)

8 Trevor Gallagher (Gettysburg)

The AAA PIAA State Championships are Saturday, March 12 at 7 p.m. inside the Giant Center in Hershey, Pa.