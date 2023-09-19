YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – On Saturday during a pre-game ceremony infielder Drew Mendoza and pitchers Nick Raquet and J.T. Hintzen were presented with York Revolution’s team awards.

“Drew, Nick, and J.T. were integral parts of an incredibly successful roster,” said Revolution President Eric Menzer. “They were true fan favorites, and for good reason, and they were the clear choices for our annual awards. We are very grateful for all their contributions both to our record and our fans’ experiences this season.”

Mendoza was highlighted as York Revolution’s Player of the Year after leading the Atlantic League with a .344 batting average. This is the second-highest average in York’s history and the third time a Revolution player has earned the title of Atlantic League batting champion.

Mendoza also led the league in OPS, was third in on-base percentage, second in total hits, fourth in extra-base hits and tied for sixth in runs scored. The Florida native had 15 home runs with 87 runs batted in and 88 scored runs.

Raquet was crowned the Revolution’s Pitcher of the Year, earning 13 wins for second most in the league. The Boalsberg, Pennsylvania native’s 13 wins tied him for the fourth most in York’s history.

Raquet had 133 strikeouts and a 3.71 ERA while holding the opposition to a .236 average for the season.

Hintzen was honored with the Corey Thurman Community Outreach Player of the Year award for his dedication to the York community inside and outside the ballpark. Hintzen interacted with fans on a regular basis, caught many ceremonial first pitches, volunteered at ballpark special events, and participated in community activities.

The Greenwich, Connecticut native posted 105 strikeouts for a total of nine wins for the season, serving time as a starting and relief pitcher.

The York Revolution finished the second half of the season in second place in the North Division with a 34-28 record, just missing the playoffs.