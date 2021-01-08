Titans talk ahead of Ravens Wild-card game with Kayla Anderson

The Ravens prepare for this weekend’s Wild-card matchup against the Titans for the team’s third meeting in less than a year. Tennessee has won both of the previous two games in Baltimore, including in the AFC Divisional Round 28-12 over the top-seeded Ravens. WKRN sports reporter Kayla Anderson joins Allie Berube to give insight into the Titans preparations for the playoff tilt.

Anderson has covered the Titans as a reporter in Nashville through WKRN’s Sports Extra Daily. She shares her thoughts on the brewing rivalry, explains Derrick Henry’s importance to the Titans success, and the mentality around Nashville following the tornado’s and Christmas morning bombing.

For updates on the Titans, you can follow her on Twitter @KaylaAndersonTV. The Ravens/Titans game is Sunday at 1:05 PM on abc27.