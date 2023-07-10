KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WHTM) – The third Top Golf in Pennsylvania, located in King of Prussia, opened to the public on June 19, bringing its game to more Keystone State residents.

“This market, this community, is huge on golf, said the Director of Operations Hasan Fleming. “I think it was a no-brainer for us to kind of grow some more roots here.”

The facility features 102 outdoor climate-controlled bays across three levels. Each hitting area has furniture and high-top tables for players to eat, drink and relax while other members of their party are swinging.

The field features giant targets to shoot at to play virtual courses or games such as the company’s Angry Birds game.

“A lot of people that come to (the King of Prussia) mall are looking for some activities to do, Fleming said. “This adds another layer of things people in this community can do outside of going to the mall, going out to dinner, things of that nature.”

Top Golf says they try to help take the pressure away from first-timers who want to try their hand at golf. It can still be competitive, but the golf game is played in a non-intimidating space.

Essentially, they put the idea of a sport being a “game” back into golf.

“80% of our golfers, or our players as we call them, have never swung a golf club, Fleming said. “We’re actually introducing the game of golf to a lot of people for the first time.”

Top Golf has been a segway for some to get onto the green. Fleming said that a lot of people last year stated that the reason they ended up trying regular golf was because of their experience at Top Golf.

It’s not just a place novice golfers enjoy, however. The King of Prussia location has a Director of Instruction that offers lessons and staff members trained on how to give tips for a better swing.

Fleming feels that traditional golf and Top Golf both help each other to thrive. For Fleming though, Top Golf works better for his personal schedule because the games can be played in a much shorter amount of time than what has to be dedicated for a game on a course.

“You can spend an hour, maybe an hour and a half, two hours versus if you go play 18 holes on a golf course that might be a few hours,” Fleming said. “Top Golf kind of aligns more with my time I have to play golf.”

Fleming has been working with Top Golf for nine years. Originally from New Jersey, Fleming went to college at Morehouse in Georgia, which happened to be located in the market where the first Top Golf on the East Coast was built. Fleming started working at the new location as a guest services member before moving back to his home state to grow his leadership skills within Top Golf.

Now, Fleming is running the newest Top Golf location.

“Kind of a full circle moment starting opening that venue as an hourly associate and opening this venue as Director of operations,” Fleming said. “Top Golf is big on growth and development, not only of the golf game, but also of leadership.”

Currently, Top Golf in King of Prussia has between 400 and 500 employees. Besides providing jobs for those in the community, the facility has already started its involvement in charitable work. They participated in a walk with Best Buddies, who have a location near their new business, and plan to expand that partnership more.

The ribbon cutting less than two weeks ago drew a decent crowd. Fleming and his staff passed out cheesesteaks to the members of Montgomery County that showed up.

Right now, the business has mainly been receiving visits through its reservation system. They offer a walk-in option, but Fleming says the community seems to prefer reserving their bays. Within the next couple of weeks, they will begin offering event packages for those with larger groups.

“We have a plan to hit 50 billion golf balls by 2025 and this area and location is going to be a big driver of that,” Fleming said. “Overall, the hope here is we’ll be able to grow the game of golf, it was kind of the big driver of why we picked this location.”

As of now, Fleming doesn’t know of any plans from Top Golf to open more Pennsylvania locations. Besides Fleming’s in King of Prussia, there are Top Golf locations in Philadelphia and Bridgeville.