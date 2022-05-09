HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Since 1982, the top male and female high school athletes in the Midstate have earned the John Travers Award. This year Hershey pole vaulter Justin Rogers and Mechanicsburg soccer’s Halle Engle were named the winners.

Celebrating its 41st annual award presentation, the Harrisburg Lions Club presented the Travers Award at a luncheon for local high school athletes, coaches and athletic directors on Monday, May 9, 2022. The award was named for long-time sports editor for the Patriot-News, John A. Travers.

Chosen by a group of media members, athletic directors and coaches, the finalists and winners were selected from approximately 30 nominees for both the male and female candidates.

Male Award Winner

Justin Rogers, Hershey High School

Rogers, a tenacious goalkeeper, has been part of two District III championships. However, Rogers is set to continue his career in pole vault at UVA, where he’ll shoot for both ACC titles and, perhaps, the 2028 Olympics. He holds the state’s indoor record (17-0.25) and is currently ranked fourth nationally among high school pole vaulters. Rogers, a New Balance Nationals qualifier and recent participant in the prestigious Millrose Games, will try to defend PIAA Championship title next month. A three-year member of the National Honor Society. Rogers has volunteered through the Ben and Tim Day 5K and Special Olympics. He also served as a Pa. soccer referee for three years.

Male Award Finalsts

Ben Berger, Central Dauphin

A lacrosse and golf letterman, the CD standout has made a name for himself nationally in lacrosse. LaxRecords named Berger a “National Player to Watch,” and was invited to play for the Israel National Team in international competition. Berger will continue his athletic and academic careers at College of Holy Cross in the fall.

Connor Durand, Palmyra

The four-time PIAA Championship qualifier in swimming, finishes his high school career with at least five program records, including the 100 breast and 100 fly. As a lifeguard at Hershey Lodge, he has also recorded 20 in-water rescues. He will attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Nate Kinsey, Bishop McDevitt

The decorated catcher hopes to lead the Crusaders baseball program to a third District III appearance this spring, before Kinsey will take his talents to William & Mary. Kinsey also played football and was a member of a few honor societies, as well as serving his peers as a tutor and student ambassador.

Matthew Raudabaugh, Big Spring

The standout swimmer won his second PIAA gold medal in the 100 breaststroke this March, and holds two school records in fly and breaststroke. He also was a three-year starter on the Big Spring soccer team, an Eagle Scout and is a certified Red Cross Lifeguard.

Female Award Winner

Halle Engle, Mechanicsburg

Engle’s athletic resume will be revered for many years to come. The Liberty University recruit set Mechanicsburg marks in career points and goals in a single season. Engle earned All-America honors three times by the United Soccer Coaches Association and was the Pa. coaches Player of the Year in her final, record-breaking season. The Wildcats made three PIAA Final Four appearances under Engle’s watch. A member of the National Honor Society, Engle is a longtime volunteer with Mechanicsburg’s outreach center and helped coach in the Keystone FC’s youth development camp. A member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Engle led Mechanicsburg’s Mini THON and helped lead a youth group at West Shore Free Church.

Female Award Finalists

Paige Bitting, Lower Dauphin

Bitting is one of the best field hockey players to come from the Midstate, and was a multi-year All-State and All-American player. She will continue her career at Duke University and will continue to play in the USA Field Hockey program.

Anna Chamberlin, Boiling Springs

A cross country runner and PIAA gold medalist in the 4 x 800 as a junior, Chamberlin’s accomplishments in the Midstate track community are impressive. The Yale recruit is an accomplished violinist, Model UN member and painter, who honored UMPC employees for their work during the pandemic.

Laney Noreika, Big Spring

The Flagler College commit was a four year letter winner in basketball and field hockey. Overcoming an ACL tear, the hoops star excelled as a senior to become a first-team league all star.

Caroline Shiery, Central Dauphin

The 6-foot-3 basketball star was a two-time All-State selection and is a finalist for Ms. Pa Basketball. She won a second District III Class 6A basketball title with the Rams this winter and will continue her career at Liberty University.

The 41st annual John Travers Award luncheon was held on Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Hilton in Harrisburg.