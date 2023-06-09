HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s summer and that means it is the height of baseball season. Central Pennsylvania is home to not only many professional baseball teams with the Harrisburg Senators, York Revolution, and Lancaster Barnstormers, but also to many little league teams.
There are plenty of great baseball facilities located in the heart of the Keystone State to support and nurture the love of the game. The list is as follows, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- Penbrook Community Park – 3106A Hoffer St Penbrook, PA 17103
- Koons Park – 630 Larue St Linglestown, PA 17112
- Gerald H. Vanatta Memorial Park – S 49th St Harrisburg, PA 17111
- Margie McNaughton Memorial Park – Glenn Dr, Harrisburg, Pa 17111
- Lower Allen Community Park – 4075 Lisburn Rd Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
Lancaster area
- Amos Herr Park – 1700 Nissley Rd Landisville, PA 17538
- Spooky Nook Sports – 75 Champ Blvd Manheim, PA 17545
- Westview Park – 650 School Ln Mount Joy, PA 17552
- R&J Memorial Park – 550 Farmview Ln Mount Joy, PA 17552
York area
- York Township Park – 25 Oak St York, PA 17402
- Springettsbury Township Parks – 1501 Mount Zion Rd York, PA 17402
- Cousler Park – 1060 Church Rd York, PA 17404
Gettysburg area
- Norlo Park – 3050 Lincoln Way E Fayetteville, PA 17222
- Founders Park – 570 Homestead Rd Hershey, PA 17033
Chambersburg area
- Funkstown Community Park – Alt 40 Funkstown, MD 21734
- Hagerstown City Park – 501 Virginia Ave Hagerstown, MD 21740
- Zeis Field – 227 Tyrone St Greencastle, PA 17225
- Clear Spring Park – 12424 Big Spring Road Clear Spring, MD 21722
- Letort Park – 260 E Pomfret St Carlisle, PA 17013
If you’re looking to catch a little league game this summer or to play with a little slugger in your life, central Pennsylvania has plenty of options.