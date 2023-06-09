HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s summer and that means it is the height of baseball season. Central Pennsylvania is home to not only many professional baseball teams with the Harrisburg Senators, York Revolution, and Lancaster Barnstormers, but also to many little league teams.

There are plenty of great baseball facilities located in the heart of the Keystone State to support and nurture the love of the game. The list is as follows, according to Yelp.

Harrisburg area

Penbrook Community Park – 3106A Hoffer St Penbrook, PA 17103

Koons Park – 630 Larue St Linglestown, PA 17112

Gerald H. Vanatta Memorial Park – S 49th St Harrisburg, PA 17111

Margie McNaughton Memorial Park – Glenn Dr, Harrisburg, Pa 17111

Lower Allen Community Park – 4075 Lisburn Rd Mechanicsburg, PA 17055

Lancaster area

Amos Herr Park – 1700 Nissley Rd Landisville, PA 17538

Spooky Nook Sports – 75 Champ Blvd Manheim, PA 17545

Westview Park – 650 School Ln Mount Joy, PA 17552

R&J Memorial Park – 550 Farmview Ln Mount Joy, PA 17552

York area

York Township Park – 25 Oak St York, PA 17402

Springettsbury Township Parks – 1501 Mount Zion Rd York, PA 17402

Cousler Park – 1060 Church Rd York, PA 17404

Gettysburg area

Norlo Park – 3050 Lincoln Way E Fayetteville, PA 17222

Founders Park – 570 Homestead Rd Hershey, PA 17033

Chambersburg area

Funkstown Community Park – Alt 40 Funkstown, MD 21734

Hagerstown City Park – 501 Virginia Ave Hagerstown, MD 21740

Zeis Field – 227 Tyrone St Greencastle, PA 17225

Clear Spring Park – 12424 Big Spring Road Clear Spring, MD 21722

Letort Park – 260 E Pomfret St Carlisle, PA 17013

If you’re looking to catch a little league game this summer or to play with a little slugger in your life, central Pennsylvania has plenty of options.