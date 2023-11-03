PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Nov. 3 is National Jersey Friday, which is celebrated in the first Friday of November every year. The day was started as a way for sports fans to bond over cheering for the same team or by participating in friendly rivalry banter.

Some people collect jerseys and others may only own one or a few featuring their favorite team or players. Either way, today is the day to represent your team and show off your favorite jersey.

Philadelphia sports fans will proudly represent their teams from the City of Brotherly Love today, just as many do throughout their favorite team’s season and beyond.

These are the top selling players jerseys from Fanatics for each professional sports team in Philadelphia right now:

Philadelphia Eagles

5. DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles Nike Vapor F.U.S.E. Limited Jersey – Green ($174.99)

4. Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike Alternate Game Player Jersey – Kelly Green ($129.99)

3. Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike 2023 Salute To Service Limited Jersey – Brown ($184.99)

2. Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike Player Jersey – Midnight Green ($129.99)

1. Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles Nike Game Jersey – Midnight Green ($129.99)

Philadelphia Flyers

5.Travis Konecny Philadelphia Flyers adidas Alternate Primegreen Authentic Pro Player Jersey – Black ($229.99)

4. Carter Hart Philadelphia Flyers Fanatics Branded Alternate Premier Breakaway Player Jersey – Black ($174.99)

3. Eric Lindros Philadelphia Flyers Mitchell & Ness 1996/97 Captain Patch Blue Line Player Jersey – Orange ($199.99)

2. Dave Schultz Philadelphia Flyers Mitchell & Ness 1974/75 Blue Line Player Jersey – Orange ($199.99)

1. Bernie Parent Philadelphia Flyers Fanatics Branded Premier Breakaway Retired Player Jersey – Orange ($169.99)

Philadelphia Phillies

5. Brandon Marsh Philadelphia Phillies Nike Replica Player Jersey – White ($134.99)

4. Nick Castellanos Philadelphia Phillies Nike Replica Player Jersey – White ($134.99)

3. JT Realmuto Philadelphia Phillies Nike Home Replica Player Name Jersey – White ($134.99)

2. Mike Schmidt Philadelphia Phillies Nike Home Cooperstown Collection Player Jersey – White ($134.99)

1. Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies Nike Home Replica Player Name Jersey – White ($134.99)

Philadelphia 76ers

5. Tyrese Maxey Philadelphia 76ers Fanatics Branded 2022/23 Fastbreak Jersey – City Edition – White ($79.99)

4. Allen Iverson Philadelphia 76ers Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Swingman Jersey – Red ($134.99)

3. Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Fanatics Branded Fast Break Replica Team Color Player Jersey Royal – Icon Edition ($79.99)

2. Tyrese Maxey Philadelphia 76ers Fanatics Branded 2023/24 Fast Break Replica Jersey – Icon Edition – Royal ($79.99)

1. Allen Iverson Philadelphia 76ers Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Swingman Jersey – Black ($134.99)

Philadelphia Union

5. Jakob Glesnes Philadelphia Union adidas 2023 For Philly Replica Jersey – Tan ($124.99)

4. Alejandro Bedoya Philadelphia Union adidas 2023 For Philly Replica Jersey – Tan ($124.99)

3. Daniel Gazdag Philadelphia Union adidas 2023 For Philly Authentic Jersey – Tan ($194.99)

2. Daniel Gazdag Philadelphia Union adidas 2023 For Philly Replica Jersey – Tan ($124.99)

1. Jose Martinez Philadelphia Union adidas 2023 For Philly Replica Jersey – Tan ($124.99)