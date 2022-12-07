Camp Hill, P.A. (WHTM) — You’ll notice an empty seat on the Trinity bench all season.

They’re saving it for assistant coach Steve Sobotta, who passed suddenly in June. Sobotta spent 15 years on the Shamrocks bench, and Trinity is touchingly making sure he doesn’t miss a second of the action.

The team honored Sobotta before their first home game Tuesday night against Lancaster Mennonite, and the Shamrocks honored their former assistant coach with a big win. Despite the reigning 2A District III champion Blazers showing a good fight early on the road, Trinity rolled to a big 72-38 win to open their home slate.