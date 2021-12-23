Trinity boys basketball outlasts Camp Hill in last game before Christmas break

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity uses strong third quarter run and survives late game Camp Hill push to win last game before Christmas break, 67-60.

The Shamrocks (4-2) led by just three at the start of the second half, and would push the lead to 13 after the third quarter. Despite the offense firing on all cylinders in that third quarter, the Rocks were outscored by the Lions in the fourth.

Trinity’s Julian Gabbidon finished with a game-high 20 points and Bryan Skurcenski had 14 including four triples.

Michael Baturin led Camp Hill with 17 points. 

Trinity improves to 4-2 while the Lions fall to 0-6.

