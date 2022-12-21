(WHTM) — Trinity boys and girls basketball both earned wins over Susquehanna Township on Tuesday evening. The Shamrock boys, who were on the road against Hanna, played the first half close until opening the game up in the second half and winning comfortably 77-44. The Rocks remain undefeated this season.

Meanwhile, the Trinity girls were locked in a close four-point game in the fourth quarter, but pulled away to secure a 57-40 victory. Mandy Roman scored a game-high 21 points in the win and Natalie Freed added 18 points for the Shamrocks.

The Trinity girls team has a quick turnaround and is back at home on Wednesday against Columbia. Meanwhile, the boys will take on Steel High at home on Thursday.