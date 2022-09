The Trinity boys and girls soccer teams came away with a home and away sweep of East Pennsboro on Thursday night.

The Shamrock girls came out firing at home on their new turf with a 6-0 win over the Panthers.

Meanwhile, the Trinity boys were on the road. After a 1-0 lead at halftime, the Rocks exploded to start the second half, scoring three goals in the first 20 minutes. Trinity junior Cameron Sunday scored two goals to help propel the Shamrocks to a 4-0 win over the Panthers.