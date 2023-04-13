CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity hosted Lower Dauphin in boys lacrosse in a matchup between two 2A teams toward the top of the District III power rankings, but the Shamrocks showed a clear edge at COBO Field Wednesday evening.

The Rocks jumped out to a 6-0 lead before halftime, and despite a few Lower Dauphin goals bookending halftime, Trinity rolled to a 14-4 win at home. Trinity now moves to 7-1 on the season while Lower Dauphin falls to 4-3.

The Shamrocks visit Hershey next on Thursday at 4 p.m. while the Falcons host Red Land Thursday at 7 p.m.