(WHTM) — Trinity and Camp Hill boys and girls soccer held a home and away doubleheader on Monday night, each coming away with an win.

The Shamrock boys were hosting the Lions, but the visitors struck first as Ethan Shamash found Quin Decavalcante who fired a shot past the keeper in the first half. Decavalcante’s goal was the decider, as Camp Hill defeated Trinity 1-0.

It was a good night for the away team. The Shamrocks girls soccer team hit the road to face Camp Hill and were dominant. Trinity’s Frances Maury recorded a hat-trick to help propel the Rocks to a 3-0 road win.