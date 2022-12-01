CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity football is gearing up for a David and Goliath matchup for their PIAA Class 2A state semifinal game. The Shamrocks are taking on five-time defending state champion Southern Columbia for a right to play for a title.

It’s a team Trinity head coach Jordan Hill has faced all his life.

“I know it all too familiar. I played them back in 2005 in a state playoff fame. I grew up watching them playing against Steel High a bunch of times,” said Jordan Hill. “When I was at Penn State I went over to a couple games on a Friday night just to see them because I knew exactly what they were about.. It’s just a blueprint of what a good football program is.”

This is new territory for Trinity, who hasn’t played a state tournament since 2010 when they won their last district championship.

“Playing in the cold is something new to all of us here,” said Maximilian Schlager, a linebacker and running back for the Shamrocks. “It’s amazing and everyone is super excited because this is history and we want to keep going.”

Trinity hits the road Friday to face Southern Columbia at 7:00 p.m.