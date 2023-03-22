SHILLINGTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity’s state basketball run came to an early close Tuesday night at the hands of a tough West Catholic team out of District XII.

The Shamrocks and Burrs battled back and forth for four quarters, but West Catholic survived in a 52-49 win to advance to the 3A state championship game Saturday. Trinity held a five point lead in the final two minutes of the game, and had a chance to retake a 51-50 lead in the last ten seconds, but great defense from Temple University commit Zion Stanford sealed the win for the Burrs.

Stanford and Adam Clark led West Catholic with 13 points each, while Trinity’s Trey Weiand led all scorers with 17 points. Owen Schlager was also in double figures for the Shamrocks with 11.

West Catholic will take on the District VII winner Deer Lakes Saturday at 2 p.m. for the 3A state championship.